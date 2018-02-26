Italian Sloppy Joe Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the bolognese:

1 (28-ounce|794-gram) can whole peeled tomatoes

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large carrot, peeled and diced

1 medium yellow onion, diced

2 pounds|907 grams ground beef

1 pound|454 grams ground pork

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup|237 ml red wine

½ cup|118 ml whole milk

for the garlic bread:

1 loaf ciabatta

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

4 garlic cloves, mashed into a paste

kosher salt

2 cups shredded mozzarella

chili flakes

fresh parsley

chives

for serving:

fresh basil, thinly sliced

powdered parmesan cheese

Directions

Make the bolognese: Place the tomatoes in a blender and purée until smooth. Heat the butter and oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the carrots and onion and cook until the onion is soft, 6 minutes. Add the beef and pork and cook, stirring and breaking it up with a wooden spoon, until the meat has browned, 7 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute more. Stir in the tomato paste and cook for 2 minutes, then add the wine. Cook until it has almost evaporated, 3 minutes. Stir in the puréed tomatoes and milk and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, uncovered and stirring occasionally, about 1 hour. Season with salt and pepper. Meanwhile, make the garlic bread: Using the back of a knife on a cutting board, smash the garlic. Sprinkle with salt and, while continuing using the back of the knife, smash the garlic into a paste. Throw it in a bowl with the butter and stir to combine. Heat the oven to broil. Slice the ciabatta down the middle lengthwise. Spread the butter on both cut sides and transfer to a aluminum foil-lined baking sheet, buttered side up. Top each buttered side with cheese and broil until the cheese is melted and bubbling, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with the herbs and chili flakes. Top the bottom half with bolognese and sprinkle with basil and parmesan cheese.

