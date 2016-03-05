Italian Techno Wizard Donato Dozzy Is Releasing a Solo EP on the Bunker

The New York-based experimental techno label and party promoter, the Bunker, has developed a cult following for its eclectic roster. Among the Bunker’s biggest artists are the Italian duo Voices from the Lake, whose member Donato Dozzy is about to release a solo EP on the label.

With the Squadra Quadra EP, Dozzy breaks free from the ambient work crafted by Voices from the Lake to produce a more grid-driven and muscular techno. His signature cavernous reverb remains, giving the two-track EP a unique haunting flavor. Listen to clips below and go to the Bunker’s website to preorder Squadra Quadra, which is out on March 11.