Italian Village Offers $1 Homes to Americans Looking to Leave The States After Donald Trump’s Victory

A home on an Italian island can be yours for the low price of $1. It may sound too good to be true, but Ollolai, a village on the island of Sardinia, is offering Americans the opportunity to purchase a property for just a buck.

It’s a good deal for both Americans and the villagers. The former gets to escape the US after Donald Trump’s presidential victory, while the latter will see an economic boom in their town after years of depopulation.

“Of course, we can’t specifically mention the name of one US president who just got elected, but we all know that he’s the one from whom many Americans want to get away from now and leave the country,” Francesco Columbu, the mayor of Ollolai, told CNN. “We have specifically created this website now to meet US post-elections relocation needs.”

A website advertising Ollolai’s promotion recently launched, and will soon include photos and information about the available properties.

“Are you [worn] out by global politics? Looking to embrace a more balanced lifestyle while securing new opportunities?” the website reads. “It’s time to start building your European escape in the stunning paradise of Sardinia.”

The site advertises Ollolai as “the perfect destination to reconnect, recharge, and embrace a new way of life.” The village promises to to guide those interested through every step of the house-buying process, “from arranging viewings to finding contractors and navigating the necessary bureaucracy.”

“We just really want, and will focus on, Americans above all,” Columbu told CNN. “We can’t of course ban people from other countries to apply, but Americans will have a fast-track procedure. We are betting on them to help us revive the village, they are our winning card.”

Is It Really $1?!

The homes start at €1 and go up to €100,000. That’s equivalent to a range of $1.05 to $105,000.

Columbu told the outlet that homes on the lower end are in need of renovations, while properties that cost more are ready to occupy. He further noted some digital nomads qualify for free temporary homes.

Since launching, Columbu told the outlet that 38,000 requests for information have come in. That number is largely made up of Americans, he said.

It’s not too late to get in on the action. Columbu told the outlet, “The village remains half empty, we still have about 100 unoccupied cheap homes potentially on sale, ready to move in.”