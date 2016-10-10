Italians Say the Pizza at This Rehab Center Is the Best in Italy

A lot of foreigners who crave an authentic Italian experience head to Naples in search of the world’s best pizza but instead wind up at an overpriced trattoria with a tourist menu. They fail to follow the cardinal rule: When in Rome, do as the Romans do. And we now know that many Italians hop in a Fiat and head to a substance abuse rehab center in the coastal city of Rimini, where they supposedly serve the best pizza in Italy.

According to The Local, a recent poll conducted by the Italian food site Gastronauta found that pizza Napoletana and Rome’s pizza al metro aren’t considered to be on par with the pies being served up at Sp.accio, a restaurant on the grounds of the San Patrignano youth rehab center. Sp.accio is part of San Patrignano’s extensive job-training program, and patients run the restaurant doing everything from working the line to taking orders. Of the nearly 40,000 votes counted by Gastronauta, 7,335 voted Sp.accio’s pizza to be the best.

Videos by VICE

“As well as honoring a quality pizza, we honor a project of rehabilitation, training, integration and growth for young people who have decided to turn over a new leaf and give themselves a second chance,” Gastronauta wrote.

Gastronauta praised both the traditional and creative pies on offer, ranging from a spin on a diavolo to a creation topped with vegan “hamburger” and mayonnaise, as well as the emphasis on locally sourced ingredients. There are two types of wheat on offer, too: regular or kamut. And if the notion of eating in a drug clinic weirds you out, fear not: The restaurant itself looks pretty slick, all clean white lines and glass.

Second place went to Lievito in Reggio Calabria, way down in Italy’s toe, which confirms that voters were familiar with pizzerias off the tourist-trodden path. In fact, if you’re feeling adventurous, you could build a tour of Italy around their list.

That said, you shouldn’t have to travel too far afield to get good pizza in Italy—just walk about 100 meters from any nearby landmarks.