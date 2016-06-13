Italy Seal Win Over Belgium With Gorgeous Volley

Italy beat Belgium 2-0 in their Euro 2016 group stage match up this afternoon thanks to two marvelous goals. Emanuele Giaccherini opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a deft first touch with his left foot and a quick finish with his right. Leonardo Bonucci sent in a perfect ball to the center of the penalty area and Giaccherini, who dusted two Belgium defenders, took care of the rest.

Graziano Pellé put the game away with Italy’s second goal at 90 (+2) on a volley that was absolutely hammered home. Giaccherini played the ball wide to Antonio Candreva, who waited just a bit and then chipped a cross over to Pellé that was about hip high. Pellé got some torque going and ripped a volley into the back of the net as Thibaut Courtois—who made some spectacular saves to do—flailed in vain. There were only three minutes of extra time and the game effectively ended right then.

Italy now sits atop Group E with three points and will play Sweden Friday, while Belgium will play Ireland on Saturday.

