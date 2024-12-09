Itch.io owner Calls out Funko for Using AI-Powered Software to Take Their Site Down, Funko Allegedly Responds by Calling Their Mommy

Late Sunday evening, the open indie library Itch.io posted a harrowing message on X, stating that the site had been abruptly taken down by its domain registrar iwantmyname. Apparently, the registrar service received a “bogus phishing report” from AI-powered brand protection software BrandShield on behalf of none other than Funko, creators of Funko Pop collectible figurines.

“I kid you not, @itchio has been taken down by @OriginalFunko because they use some trash “AI Powered” Brand Protection Software called @BrandShieldltd that created some bogus Phishing report to our registrar, @iwantmyname, who ignored our response and just disabled the domain.”

The dispute was over a game uploaded to Itch.io, seemingly imitating the Funko Fusion development website. While Itch.io claims to have removed the content immediately, they believe no one at iwantmyname noticed their confirmation of removal, as the site was taken down regardless.

Itch.io serves as an open marketplace for indie game developers to host their projects. It’s also home to countless “Game Jams” for aspiring developers. According to statistics on the site, at least 401,812 games have been created for Game Jams hosted on Itch.io.

After remaining offline for several hours, the website is back online. However, that didn’t stop Itch.io from taking another jab at the retail giant. “On This Day, We Rise Above Funko Pop,” another post on X reads.

“i’m telling on you”: someone at funko may have called itch.io owner’s mom

Then, the story gets even more ridiculous. In another post that has yet to reveal itself as a silly gag, Itch.io claims that someone at Funko called their mother.

Screenshot: X/Itch.io

“This is not a joke, Funko just called my mom,” states the Itch.io X account. What follows is a mobile phone screenshot of a text message. “Got a strange call from a company about accusatory statements on your social media account. Call me.”

It’s been over an hour since the post as of writing this article. I’ve frantically been refreshing the page, expecting a “haha jk” to quell the hysteria. It still hasn’t come. If this is true, this is just another cherry on top of 2024’s list of gaming shenanigans and corporate goofs.

Funko has since responded to the claims by Itch.io in an X/Twitter post of their own. “We’re fans of fans, and we love the creativity and passion that define the indie gaming community.”

“Funko did not request a takedown of the @itchio platform, and we’re happy the site was back up by this morning.”

While attempting to extinguish concerns over the Itch.io takedown, Funko did not address the suspicious tattletale who seemingly called the Itch.io representative’s mother. Until specified otherwise, I just have to believe it’s true.