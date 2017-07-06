It’ll Cost You More than $2000 for a Nosebleed Seat at Mayweather-McGregor

It will cost you $2,166.67 to sit in the nosebleed sections of August’s big super fight between MMA star Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

The ticket prices, published today on StubHub, jump all the way up to $29,999.88 for the prime “floor” seats at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where business execs, A-list celebs, and in this case, Donald Trump himself (trust us, he’ll be there) will go to be seen.

Videos by VICE

In comparison, the cheapest ticket sold on StubHub for Floyd Mayweather versus Manny Pacquiao in 2015 was $2,959 and the most expensive ticket sold was $40,955, so despite any initial shock and awe, these numbers are not unrealistic.

The arena box office currently has premium “ringside” seats listed for as much as $98,500, but it’s unknown what price those tickets will eventually sell for, if anything, because casinos will often give them away to high rollers and high-profile attendees.