Christmas is only ten days away, and finally the Christmas anthem we’ve been waiting for has arrived. Fetty Wap just dropped a new track “Merry Christmas” featuring Monty. Really, if there’s a modern rapper to take the throne of Christmas raps, we’d want it to be Fetty Wap, who carries mirth and joy with him wherever he goes. Even though it’s a holiday track, it doesn’t end up being corny, instead lacing a few Christmasy bells here and there through the track.