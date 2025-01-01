It’s a Games Industry Miracle: Tango Gameworks (‘The Evil Within’/’Hi-Fi Rush’/’Ghostwire: Tokyo’) Is Back, Baby!

No, I don’t have official confirmation of any such Hi-Fi Rush sequel. Considering Tango Gameworks was working on it before being shuttered by Microsoft, though, there’s no way it’s not in the pipeline! Indeed, KRAFTON announced that their recent acquisition, Tango Gameworks, is now officially “Tango Gameworks Inc.” The team posted about the good news across their social media pages!

…Unfortunately, the team won’t be behind any potential follow-ups for The Evil Within or Ghostwire: Tokyo. Microsoft owns those two IPs. Truthfully, I can’t say that’s too disappointing. As a hardcore Evil Within mark (I loved both games), I don’t think a third game in the franchise is necessary. The Evil Within 2 had an appropriate ending that addressed all the loose ends and made me happy.

But, a sequel to Hi-Fi Rush? One of 2023’s best games? Sign. Me. Up. It was a travesty that the team was ever dissolved in the first place! “Of all the bone-headed moves Microsoft has made over the years, letting Tango go is among the top. Operational costs for the studio couldn’t have been all that high compared to other studios of that size — and coming off of HFR too, a game Microsoft should have been championing. There is no long-term vision at that company.” …Yeah, there are still some (rightfully) upset fans regarding the studio’s initial closure.

Screenshot: Bethesda Softworks

but, hey, at least we’ll (likely) get ‘hi-fi rush 2’!

There’s also a lot of unfortunate discourse around Microsoft being entirely justified in giving Tango the boot. I wasn’t in any Microsoft boardrooms, and I didn’t have eyes on all the financials. All I know is that it cut me deep when I heard Tango wouldn’t be able to Tango anymore. …Or so we thought until KRAFTON came through with the save.

Plus, this frees the studio up to give us more wild, off-the-cuff games like Hi-Fi Rush! Remember when that shadow dropped and we didn’t believe Tango was behind it? At that time, Tango was blood, guts, and misery. So, bright and happy Hi-Fi Rush was a pleasant shock to the system! Welcome back, Tango Gameworks! Wherever you go next, know that I’m ready to give you full, enthusiastic support!

