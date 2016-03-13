It’s Almost Spring, So Put Some Green in Your Whiskey

Photo by Clarissa Wei.

If the world is your oyster, then the forest is your cocktail cart.

Maybe that doesn’t make sense, but just go with it for a minute.

After all, the wilderness is home to untold numbers of herbs and spices that are just begging to be infused into high-proof alcohol and strained into a complex cocktail.

Forager Emily Han knows this, and her Grapefruit and Sage Smash takes inspiration from the herbaceous forest floor.

For brightness, she adds whole wedges of grapefruit and muddles them with sugar and lemon. For booze, she uses spicy rye. For that je ne sais quoi quality, she uses just a few black sage leaves. (But you can use common sage if you want.)

The end result is well-balanced and nuanced without the need for obscure and unpronounceable liquors, because a little herbal note it all you need. Nature provides.