It’s Always Darkest Right Before Pitch-Black

It’s been a week! Perhaps in preparation for such a week, Rob’s been going back to Alan Furst’s Night Soldiers series and vicariously taking part in the clandestine warfare of spies in 1930s Europe. Patrick’s been reading about Mark Zuckerberg’s reckoning with his monster, and the possibility that Zuck may still be surprised by who the real monster might prove to be. Danielle has very mixed feeling about A Quiet Place and the ways it combines horror-movie logic gaps with upsetting gender politics. Meanwhile, Austin has journeyed back to a residential black neighborhood in 1990s Chicago, which finds itself a dumping ground for the detritus of “urban renewal”, and a system that doesn’t really know what to do with bad actors.

Content Warnings: Pregnancy-related body horror, harm to children



Discussed: Alan Furst novels, Evan Osnos’ Zuckerberg profile,A Quiet Place, The City podcast



