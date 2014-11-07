It’s Art: A Gallery Filled with French Fries

Every now and then, The Creators Project comes across an artwork that surprises and delights us—every bit as much as it totally confuses us and otherwise has us begging for answers. This is art that defies conventions, challenges sensibilities, and breaks the walls down between around both critique and understanding. You might like it—you might not “get it.” But we do. Turn on, take a deep breath, and just remember: it’s art!

168 Bowery at Kenmare is hosting what they call “an uncommon exhibit”: Sir Kensington’s Presents Fries of New York, a free, two-day gallery show dedicated to—you guessed it—French fries. The exhibit devised by the purveyor of all-natural condiments features fries from 80 New York City locales, coated in resin to preserve their grainy good looks.

Gothamist explains: “On view, notable offerings from Pommes Frites, Papaya King, Katz’s and Delmonico’s. […] For a simple potato product, there’s actually a fair bit of variation, even just among the classic shape. Length, girth, color—there’s no fry that looks exactly like the other.”

Fries of New York is on display from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 7 and 8. Click here to learn more.

