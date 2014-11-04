It’s Art: An Army of Clones Jogs to Kraftwerk

Every now and then, The Creators Project comes across an artwork that surprises and delights us—every bit as much as it totally confuses us and otherwise has us begging for answers. This is art that defies conventions, challenges sensibilities, and breaks the walls down between around both critique and understanding. You might like it—you might not “get it.” But we do. Turn on, take a deep breath, and just remember: it’s art!

Today we’ve got Schlesisches Tor, a new video loop from hypnotic GIF-master Erdal Inci starring a cloned army of Berlin joggers paired with Kraftwerk’s “The Robots”—it’s pretty much exactly the kind of thing we want running through our minds all day.

Below, Inci’s original Instagram post of of Schlesisches Tor, which in German, translates to Silesian Gate:

Ein von Erdal Inci (@erdalinci) gepostetes Video am Nov 11, 2014 at 8:51 PST

For more loop art from Erdal Inci, visit his Tumblr.

