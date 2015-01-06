It’s Art: David Bowie’s Dentures

Every now and then, The Creators Project comes across an artwork that surprises and delights us every bit as much as it confuses us and otherwise has us begging for answers. This is art that defies conventions, challenges sensibilities, and breaks down barriers between comprehension and critique. You might like it—you might not “get it.” But we do. Turn on, take a deep breath, and just remember: It’s art!

Can’t buy a piece of rock and roll history? Make it yourself. That’s exactly what fine artist Jessine Hein did—using denture acrylics, plaster, and acrylic paint, the painter, illustrator, and sculptor crafted her own set of teeth in the scraggly likeness of David Bowie.

Originally posted to Facebook, the images of the teeth are a near-perfect match to Bowie’s old incisors. While the sculpture wasn’t part of the David Bowie art exhibition which ended on Sunday, what’s perhaps most impressive is that these dentures weren’t created from an imprint of the Thin Duke’s early pearly whites. “The teeth are handmodeled,” Hein explains in the comments. “I used a ton of photographs as reference.”

Head over to Jessine Hein’s website and Facebook for more from the artist.

H/t Dangerous Minds

