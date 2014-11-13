It’s Art: Sven Sachsalber is Looking for a Needle in a Haystack

Every now and then, The Creators Project comes across an artwork that surprises and delights us—every bit as much as it totally confuses us and otherwise has us begging for answers. This is art that defies conventions, challenges sensibilities, and breaks the walls down between around both critique and understanding. You might like it—you might not “get it.” But we do. Turn on, take a deep breath, and just remember: it’s art!

In the past, Italian artist Sven Sachsalber has eaten a poisonous mushroom and spent 24 hours locked in the same room as a cow, all for the sake of performance art. For the next 48 hours at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, Sachsalber attempts to disprove the age-old idiom by attempting to find a single needle in a pile of hay.

Videos by VICE

It isn’t the first time Sachsalber has put this performance on, either; a previous version of the work, Die Nadel im Heuhaufen (Needle in a Haystack), took place back in 2012 at the Limoncello Gallery in London.

According to the Palais, Sachsalber is “always the protagonist in his work in which the performative and the sculptural play a key element […] The duration of the performance is fixed to two days, but who knows how long it will take to find it…” So, unless the artist happens to get really, really lucky, Sachsalber’s search might turn this artwork from a time-specific performance into a durational play. Click here to learn more.

h/t BBC News

Related:

It’s Art: Jeff Koons Recycles Birkin Bags

It’s Art: A Gallery Filled with French Fries

It’s Art: An Army of Clones Jogs to Kraftwerk

It’s Art: Jeanette Hayes Celebrates Halloween

It’s Art: James Franco In A Space Suit Destroying Artwork

It’s Art: Resuscitated CPR Dolls & Dante’s Divine Comedy

It’s Art: Mountains That Look Like Ice Cream

It’s Art: Bitcoins Rain Down On A Deep Web T-Shirt

It’s Art: The Hair Flip Machine