It’s Art: The Hair Flip Machine

Every now and then, The Creators Project comes across an artwork that surprises and delights us every bit as much as it totally confuses us and otherwise has us begging for answers. This is art that defies conventions, challenges sensibilities, and breaks the walls down between around both critique and understanding. You might not like it—you may not even “get it.” But we do. Turn on, tune in, and just remember: it’s art!

There’s something uncanny about artist Mike Fleming’s Hair Flip (The End of Authentic Gestures). Perhaps it’s the serene vinyl backdrop, offset by the color of the large blue bucket. Perhaps it’s the self-assuredness with which the 2014 Alfred University MFA grad’s kinetic sculpture keels forward for another dunk. Maybe it’s the simple fact that you’d have to be bionic to make a hair flip look this good. Either way, we think Hair Flip (The End of Authentic Gestures) is giving Willow Smith a run for her money.

