It’s ‘Blue Monday,’ AKA the Saddest Day of the Year

Gather some tissues and get ready to rot, today is the saddest day of the year.

That’s right, the third Monday of January (which lands on January 20th this year) is “Blue Monday.” This term was first used as a marketing gimmick, coined by a UK travel company. However, there is some truth to it, as January brings some of the coldest, dreariest days of the year in many parts of the world. And by mid-month, most people are pretty much over it.

Sicknesses like the dreaded norovirus are on the rise, January sadness has set in, and many people’s post-holiday finances are a wreck. And in particularly frigid areas, you can’t just run outside and bask in the sunlight to ease the blues.

So, if you’re feeling down today, maybe let yourself wallow in it a bit. Reach out to a friend, practice some self-care, and dedicate some time to hobbies that bring you joy.

Norton Behavioral Medicine’s Ellen Buddeke stressed the importance of “knowing who your support people are in your life, whether it’s family, friends, or colleagues, and then being open about how you’re feeling if you are struggling more than normal.”

“And then also just knowing what works for you, because it’s different for everybody,” Buddeke told WAVE. “So, some people might find that getting their nails done is helpful, or some people might find that keeping a journal is helpful. It all just depends on the person.”

As for me, well, I’ll be curled up on the couch with a good book and a hot mug of tea this evening.