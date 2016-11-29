It’s Brotherly Love for Cardo Antonnio and J. Cortz, Toronto Rap’s Dragon Duo

Almost a decade into the international hype surrounding Toronto’s music scene, the artists here have continued to improve the sound and ideas that make up our city’s signature moody flow. Needless to say, this familiarity makes it harder and harder for artists to step apart from the bunch, but an authentic delivery can make all the difference. Even so, this isn’t a problem for rapper/singer Cardo Antonnio along with older brother and producer JCortz. The two started their journey making music together a year ago, discovering a common passion for building a sound that reflects the highs and extreme lows they’ve endured together.

“At first we didn’t show anyone, it was just between us, trying to figure out how to make this sound more polished, and he didn’t know how to mix so the quality was really bad,” says Cardo. When the duo released their first two tracks through Soundcloud , “We Shouldn’t” and “In My Mind” in September 2015, the response was encouraging enough for them to continue crafting more songs. “We were aiming so low,” says Cardo, but instead the number of plays went beyond their expectations.

Aside from pursuing a major in Honours Business for his first year at Wilfrid Laurier University, JCortz would start dj-ing frosh week events and parties on the school campus. As these things go, his hobby became a passion deciding he would rather make his own music than play other peoples’ was the turning point for his career. Eventually, he’d drop out. “I was in class mixing songs, I just thought it wasn’t fair to me.” Growing up with traditional El Salvadorian born parents, the conversation to drop out of school wasn’t easy. “I’m one of those people—if I don’t like it, I will not do it. The first semester of my second year, I was done.” Shortly after, he’d start making the necessary steps to navigate a career in music taking up shop at Metal Works Institute in Mississauga, where he studied recording engineering and sound design. “All this time, I was studying producers I looked up to, it was imitation of different styles until I was comfortable with the techniques, then I branched out thinking, okay what do I like?” It would take time for JCortz to develop an answer he’d like.

During one session, after working on the same track for weeks Cardo decided he wanted to join–testing out his song writing abilities. Quickly he learned he had a long way to go.”Ever since then I’ve been practicing every day and I just got the knack of it now,” says Cardo. Their connection while working together is what JCortz idolizes in duos behind influential music. “It’s important to be able to interpret an idea, that’s why you have relationships like Timbo and Aaliyah and Drake and 40. There’s an understanding and chemistry and that’s what we have, even though we bump heads,” says JCortz. “I want to keep the family thing out of it so when we are in the studio it’s very professional, but it’s chill at the same time.” Still, problem arose when Cardo too decided to skip out on university to hone his music skills.



“My parents always wanted me to have a backup plan, which was to go to school and find a steady job, but I can’t put my all into this if I do that.” This back and forth between pursuing their passions and what their parents imagined for them resulted in an ongoing battle that ultimately led to them both getting kicked out of their home in Brampton. “That’s why the last track on the EP ‘Entry,’ is very, very, personal for us and my favourite track. Performance-wise people think he’s been rapping for years, lyric-wise people tell us it sounds so real,” says Jcortz. Cardo raps a repetitive lyric, “I just want my home back” throughout that song. Their undeniable determination eventually earned their parents support. “They just realized we’re not wasting our time, because at the end of the day when you see two boys not eating for 12 hours in a room and it sounds good—We’re also just two big mama’s boys.”

“I have this affinity with producers that find a bounce, whenever you can have a swing to an r&b production, like Kehlani’s producer, Jahaan Sweet” admits JCortz. This style runs through the several releases they’ve shared since their debut, including “Y Pree,” and “Proud Family,” leading up to their first EP Estate. Regardless of having almost 20 songs in the bank, the EP was an entirely new endeavour for them both. Estate opens with a reflective monologue, where Cardo confesses how he tunes out the negativity and strengthens his assurance in his music. “I wanted to give listeners a story that tells what I was going through, but still make my experiences relatable.”



Looking forward, Cardo is hoping to make more appearances featuring on tracks with artists he admires in the city, and JCortz is already building his répertoire of artists. Newly added to his list is fellow Toronto native and Cash Money Records signee J-Soul.



Building a sound that is unique comes first and foremost for the brothers and with that mindset they exude a confidence that what they’re doing will continue to push them ahead. “We always say, whenever we start doubting ourselves, is the day that we off this, because you can’t,” says Cardo. Sitting on a couch in their new apartment they moved into a couple days prior, they’re proud to say they’re getting closer and closer to what they’re trying to achieve. “I feel like we’re not even knee deep in this yet,” says JCortz.



Paula Reid is a writer living in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter.

Photos by Marco Baldonado