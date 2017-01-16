Brilliant Text Animation Pits Bunny Against Robot

This article was originally published on November 24, 2014 but we think it still rocks!

Animation doesn’t really get any more minimalistic or charming than it does in this ASCII text animation by Nathaniel Akin, A Tax on Bunny Rabbits. Set against a backdrop of graph paper, it begins with a bird, a bunny, and a robot. The bird soon flees the scene, no doubt sensing the robot is about to fire some ASCII lasers and inexplicably begin chasing the bunny who hops into a burrow to escape. But you’ll be glad to know there’s a happy ending in store, and it happens to involve music.

Although this “asciimation” uses just text, the inventive way in which Akin manipulates the symbols to portray faces and actions means it’s full of expression and subtlety, whether it’s showing the bunny running or the robot’s perplexion.

It just goes to show, you don’t always need shiny graphics to make a captivating film—a clever idea and some imagination, plus a little text can go far.

