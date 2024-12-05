It’s Disappointing to See ‘Granblue Fantasy Relink’ Get Snubbed at the Game Awards

While Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth may have been the Action RPG that garnered the most attention this year, a challenger completely swept me off my feet. Granblue Fantasy Relink was my introduction to the Granblue franchise, and frankly? It’s disappointing to see this incredibly solid game not get a single nod during The Game Awards in a year that it rightly deserved some credit.

‘Granblue Fantasy Relink’ Deserves More Credit Than It Got

Granblue Fantasy Relink dropped on Steam earlier this year, and it smashed player expectations. With a peak player count of 114,054, this combination single/multiplayer RPG was king of the castle during its release month — and for a period after. It’s easy to understand why; it’s visually stunning, has a great cast of supporting characters, and the action flows better than nearly every other Action RPG released this year.

Videos by VICE

I have to keep it real with you; if it were my choice, I would have selected Granblue Fantasy Relink over Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth in just about any category. And the fact that it received absolutely zero nominations feels criminal. It’s an exemplary example of the Action RPG genre, with a ton of community and developer support after its release to keep players interested and active in the game. It was also much more condensed and less bloated than other games that got nominated.

In a year filled with overstuffed games, Granblue Fantasy Relink was a delightful experience. It knew what it wanted to accomplish. And it didn’t overstay its welcome, either. It was fast, furious, and full of personality and style. Smacking enemies always felt satisfying, regardless of what level my character was. Sure, it wasn’t perfect by any means, but it deserves its roses.

If we’re being fair: Vyrn wasn’t my favorite sidekick. Frankly, Vyrn was my least favorite part of the game in general. But an annoying sidekick wasn’t enough to detract from an otherwise fantastic game. It was easily one of my favorites at the start of the year, and revisiting it now is even better than ever.

You’re Telling Me This Couldn’t Even Get a Nomination for Best Score and Music?

Its gameplay captivated me beyond words. The beautiful soundtrack at least deserved some acknowledgment. Every track in Granblue Fantasy Relink is expertly crafted. While I would have to give the overall victory for Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and the sheer number of tracks it created, even a participation nod would have been nice.

Frankly, it’s crazy that Granblue Fantasy Relink didn’t receive a single nomination. Even something in the ‘Players Voice’ category, or even ‘Best Art Direction’ would have sufficed. It feels bad to see a game with as much love and care poured into it as this one be completely snuffed and put to the side.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s all over. There are plenty of other awards that Granblue Fantasy Relink could deservedly take home. The Steam Awards will be happening soon. There are many reasons it should be in the mix. The best OST, Best Art Design, and possibly even Game of the Year could come home here.

Even if Cygames isn’t saddened by the snuff, I am. Granblue Fantasy Relink has to be one of my favorite gaming experiences from this year. And its 33,000 positive reviews on Steam show that it has a dedicated fanbase. If you’ll excuse me, I have to go grind Proto Bahamut while wiping tears from my eyes.