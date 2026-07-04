It’s ‘Empty Weekend’ Summer, and I’m Ready to Jump on the Trend

I don’t know about you, but with summer in full force and social gatherings dominating my schedule the past few months, I would like nothing more than an entire weekend to myself—zero plans, zero obligations, and plenty of alone time. Or, as the experts call it, an “empty weekend,” which means intentionally leaving your weekends free so you can recharge and embrace spontaneity.

Originally, this idea came about as a parenting technique. Labeled “empty weekend parenting,” the trend became a solution to parental burnout, which is unfortunately common today.

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However, as an introvert with no kids of her own yet, I find the concept to be particularly alluring.

What Is the ‘Empty Weekend’?

The “empty weekend” is exactly as it sounds: a weekend free of plans. As noted earlier, the idea began as a parenting technique that allowed for more intentional quality time with children. Generally speaking, however, anyone can benefit from this trend.

While some people view an “empty weekend” as some sort of void to fill, others—like myself—view them as opportunities to unwind, recharge, and reconnect with themselves. For example, after a week of working, exercising, doing chores, and taking care of all my responsibilities, my ideal weekend is one I can spend intuitively. This doesn’t mean ignoring all my social invites or isolating indoors with takeout (though, sometimes, that’s exactly what it looks like). It means listening to my body and deciding what sounds best for it in the moment.

For example, let’s say I wake up on a Saturday morning and feel the urge to get outside and walk through nature. During an empty weekend, I have the freedom and time to do exactly that.

Later in the day, maybe my friend will invite me out for dinner and drinks. If I’m feeling up for it, I can accept the offer and spend quality time with her, rather than feeling guilty for abandoning whatever commitment I made weeks prior.

Trust me, I get it: Planning “empty weekends” in adulthood is not easy. We have far more obligations to meet and responsibilities to uphold. Not to mention, if we want to see loved ones, we often need to plan ahead and accommodate their schedules, too.

But the “empty weekend” trend reminds us that it’s okay to slow down, say no to things we don’t want to do, listen to our bodies, and reconnect with ourselves and the people we love.

Bringing Back the ‘Empty Weekend’ Summer

As a kid, I used to live my summers intuitively. Sure, my parents would plan family BBQs and beach trips here and there, but for the most part, we woke up each weekend without a strict agenda. If we wanted our neighbors to come by for a swim, we’d call over the fence to ask them. If we wanted to bundle up on the couch for a cozy movie night while a thunderstorm moved through the area, we’d all vote on a film. And if we didn’t feel like cooking, then we’d plan a last-minute dinner at our favorite restaurant.

Those spontaneous plans were some of the best quality time spent with my family, and I find myself longing for that same freedom in adulthood. Today, it seems like everyone is chasing the next activity, booking the next workout class, fulfilling the next obligation, planning the next week-long bachelorette trip…

That’s not necessarily a negative thing, if you’re fulfilled by a booked schedule. But as an introvert, I’ve been battling social burnout, and I long for the ability to choose my plans day-of.

Is it just me, or have social obligations gotten out of hand in recent years? Gone are the times when I’d wake up with no set schedule and let the day unfold naturally.

So…empty weekend summer? Sign me up.