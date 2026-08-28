‘It’s Finally Time to Come Clean’: Rock Supergroup Says Their Lead Singer Straight-Up Ghosted Them for 18 Months

Hardcore punk supergroup Butcher’s Nail took to social media in August 2026 to drop a bombshell on fans. Those who had been waiting for the band’s upcoming LP, which saw continuous delays, finally got an explanation from the group. According to the Detroit/Ontario-formed band, their vocalist up and left them without a word.

“Well, it’s finally time to come clean,” the band wrote in their Facebook post. “Approximately a year and a half ago, Benny (Vlad / Vocals) absolutely ghosted us. We know that he is well from his posts on Facebook but for some reason he cut off all communications with Butcher’s Nail. This has been the cause of the delay for the upcoming new full length album.”

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Butcher’s Nail still had some good news to share, though. “We are fortunate that the talented Sunderland Pete (of the Vacant Rogues) has stepped up and taken the reigns. And what a different sound it is! Just wait till you hear it,” they wrote.

Underground Hardcore Supergroup Has Promising New Vocalist After Original Guy Ghosted Them

Butcher’s Nail had further updates on their upcoming album, including some exciting record label plans. “We will be completing the final mix in September,” the post added. “Meanwhile we are starting to shop it around to some Record Labels. Let us know if there are any suggestions out there and feel free to pass this message along.”

A fan commented, “Oh s**t. I hope the next vocalist sounds as good as the old guy. I love Butcher’s Nail and look forward to the new album.”

From what the band is saying, they seem to like the new direction they’re going in with a new vocalist. Most likely, fans have nothing to worry about there. The supergroup formed out of 1980s underground punk mainstays in the Detroit-Metro and London, Ontario areas. Members came from the hard rock bands Mugsy/Weapons, The Rogues, The Alliance, Troubleman, and several others.

Their first LP, No Will, No Way, was released in June 2019, with their second full-length, Para Bellum, dropping in April 2021. The most recent release on their Bandcamp is the track “We Won’t Lie Down!”, released in December 2022. It was recorded for a United Riot Records compilation. In January 2026, Butcher’s Nail posted a “long overdue update” that they were still working on their third full-length, with the exciting promise that “it’s going to be impressive.”

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