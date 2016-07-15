It’s Friday! Fuck Everything and Watch White Pisces’ Video for “Big Heck”

Videos by VICE

But anyway this Brooklyn quartet are premiering their video for “Big Heck” below. It’s just enough funny. There are wigs, there is wonky green screen, there are neon vests, and a mail order catalogue situation. Most hiliariously there is a guy in an indie rock band trying to do actual DIY home improvements. Yahhh right.

“Claire Christerson hit me up and asked if she could direct a video for us,” explains drummer and vocalist David Brandon Geeting. “We all love her work, so I was like yeah of course. We all met and talked about it and she said she didn’t have a concrete narrative in mind, but she wanted to build a sorta minimal set DIY-style and get us some costumes. We were down, but Phil, our bassist, interjected with an idea he had at work: ‘What if we were all inside a Uline catalog trying to be bought?’ Without hesitation Claire was like, ‘Yo OK that’s it! That’s what we’re doing!’”

“I think there’s something funny about trying to make a video of a guy flipping through a catalogue more exciting than a guy flipping through a catalogue. The music always poses the same challenge for us: how do we make something so monotonous feel exciting?”

Well we can all start by watching this:

White Pisces EP Unbelievable Selection is out today.