It’s Gucci! He’s Back! With “FIRST DAY OUT THA FEDS,” Produced by Mike WiLL Made-It

“I’m hearing shooters loading pistols while I’m brushing my teeth / I get so many death threats it’s getting normal to me.” These are Gucci Mane’s first words back. And wow. Gucci is back. Right away. We may have gotten 20-something projects from him while he was in prison, but the real thing feels different. This is “FIRST DAY OUT THA FEDS.”

Yesterday, the illustrious Atlanta rapper was released from prison, and within an hour he was in the studio. Mike WiLL Made-It got a call on the Batphone, and apparently he’d been saving some of his hardest shit just for this occasion because, damn, this sounds like someone dropped a pile of bricks (both kinds) on a drum machine. Wheeeeeeew!

Gucci pieces the words together in his trademark drawl, and takes us to the real shit right away:

There’s a lot of people scared of me and I can’t blame em

They called me crazy so much I think I’m starting to believe em

I did some thangs to some people that was downright evil

Is it karma coming back to me, so much drama

My own mama turned her back on me and that’s my mama

Yeah, Gucci being back is going to be a problem. The world isn’t ready. A full mixtape called FIRST DAY OUT THA FEDS is due tonight at 10:17. And be warned. As Gucci raps, “you’re either with me or against me or you’re in my way.”

