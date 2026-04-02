TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue It’s Iconic Tour 2026: Here’s How You Can Still Get the Best Tickets

TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue announced last week that they’re embarking on a 2026 North American tour together.

Predictably, the announcement of the It’s Iconic Tour went viral. Fans clamored to get tickets to see this trio of ’90s R&B girl groups live in concert. Tickets went on sale March 26, and the best seats, of course, sold quickly. But that doesn’t mean you’re totally out of luck.

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You can still find tickets to the It’s Iconic Tour with TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue at StubHub. Some seating options are still below $100 at select shows. Of course, the best seats are going to run you up a bit higher than that, but the point is, the best seats can still be had at all, period.

It’s Iconic Tour: everything we know so far

Who is playing on the It’s Iconic Tour?

The It’s Iconic Tour will feature TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue.

Where is the It’s Iconic Tour happening?

The It’s Iconic Tour is making stops in 32 North American cities. It kicks off in Franklin, Tennessee, and other stops include include Cincinnati, Ohio; Toronto, Ontario; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; and Las Vegas, Nevada. View the complete tour routing below.

Is the It’s Iconic Tour sold out?

No, tickets to the It’s Iconic Tour are not totally sold out, but they are going quickly and many shows are likely to sell out soon. Your best bet to get the seats you want at this point is using a secondary market seller like StubHub.

How much are tickets to the It’s Iconic Tour?

Prices vary by city and seat location, but resale tickets typically start higher than face value due to demand and can increase closer to the event date. Ticket prices are about as low as they are going to get right now, with some seats still available for under $100. Check StubHub to see your best options.

But… is StubHub legit?

StubHub orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program, so you know your tickets are going to be legit. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

08/15 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater [BUY TICKETS]

08/20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center [BUY TICKETS]

08/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center [BUY TICKETS]

08/23 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre [BUY TICKETS]

08/24 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake [BUY TICKETS]

08/27 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Albany Med Health System at SPAC [BUY TICKETS]

08/28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena [BUY TICKETS]

08/30 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center [BUY TICKETS]

08/31 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater [BUY TICKETS]

09/02 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre [BUY TICKETS]

09/03 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater [BUY TICKETS]

09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island [BUY TICKETS]

09/10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center [BUY TICKETS]

09/12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center [BUY TICKETS]

09/13 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion [BUY TICKETS]

09/15 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater [BUY TICKETS]

09/16 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live [BUY TICKETS]

09/18 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater [BUY TICKETS]

09/19 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek [BUY TICKETS]

09/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater [BUY TICKETS]

09/23 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre [BUY TICKETS]

09/24 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live [BUY TICKETS]

09/27 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater [BUY TICKETS]

09/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP [BUY TICKETS]

09/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre [BUY TICKETS]

10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park [BUY TICKETS]

10/04 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion [BUY TICKETS]

10/05 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory [BUY TICKETS]

10/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre [BUY TICKETS]

10/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas [BUY TICKETS]

10/10 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome [BUY TICKETS]

10/11 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord [BUY TICKETS]