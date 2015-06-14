It’s Jean-Luc Godard’s Early Films in Red, White, & Blue

Screencaps via

Over 50 years after the French New Wave, the early films of Jean-Luc Godard still look strikingly fresh. Bleu, Blanc, Rouge, a new supercut from Cinema Sem Lei, strings together iconic scenes from his movies in a fashion so full of life you’d think Godard directed it himself.

Comprised of such films as Une femme est une femme, Le Mepris, Pierrot le Fou, and Made In U.S.A, this supercut highlights Godard’s affinity for the colors of the French flag, the womanly charms of his muse, Anna Karina, nude scenes on French nude beaches, and child-like absurdity.

Bleu, Blanc, Rouge – A Godard Supercut from Cinema Sem Lei on Vimeo.

