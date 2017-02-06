It’s Just Chance The Rapper, A Puppet And The Piano In The Beautiful New Video For “Same Drugs”

Chance the Rapper is continuing to ride the success wave 2016 brought him with the outstanding Coloring Book. In a few days, he will perform at this year’s Grammy Awards and perhaps his latest video for “Same Drugs” gives us a hint at what the performance will be life. The usually joyful rapper takes a touch more serious tone in the video for “Same Drugs,” yet he still manages to infuse some playful elements in it—namely puppets. In the video, Chance sits at a Yamaha piano with a puppet resting its head on his shoulder, as he solemnly plays for, what is revealed, to be a crew on set. It looks like the most solemn farewell performance on a variety show as he sings over and over “we don’t do the same drugs no more.” The video is directed by Jake Schreier. Watch it below.

Sarah MacDonald spells color with a ‘u’ like all great Canadians do. Follow her on Twitter.