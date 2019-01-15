“It’s like a nightmare that won’t end”: The real voices of the shutdown

The president’s chief economic adviser may be trying to spin the government shutdown as a kind of extended holiday for federal workers, but it probably doesn’t feel like that for workers who now are now lining up for food.

Kevin Hassett said in an interview with PBS NewsHour on Thursday that many workers took vacation days over the holidays, and now can’t go to work but “they don’t have to use their vacation days.”

But not all government employees are home on furloughs. Many are still in the office, working without pay. Some expect to receive back pay when the government reopens, while others, like contractors, don’t expect back pay. Meanwhile, they’re all going without paychecks as the shutdown continues into a fourth week, and that means stress, worry, fear, and struggles to cover basic expenses.

For some, the food donations from several charities, some organized specifically for people impacted by the shutdown, are much appreciated.

On Saturday in the D.C. area, Capitol Area Food Bank set up five locations where government workers could collect food boxes and produce. At one location, more than 400 people lined up to pick up food.



A young federal worker named Brad said it felt surreal but added he’s “not too proud to ask for help” during this difficult time, also mentioning his greatest fear as the shutdown goes on is not having enough food.

Another worker stressed that she’s getting no pay during the shutdown, describing it as a “nightmare that won’t end.”

VICE News talked to workers in a local parking lot to ask what it feels like firsthand to be shut down.

This segment originally aired Jan. 14, 2019, on VICE News Tonight on HBO.

