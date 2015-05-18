It’s Not a Rumour, Chaim Really “Can’t Wait To C U”

Tel Aviv born producer Chaim’s been making waves for years now with his tough take on trippy tech-house, releasing outstanding 12″s on the likes of Sven Väth’s Cocoon and Ellen Allien’s BPitch Control. He’s also formed a pretty tight bond with Diddy’s favourite superstar DJ and fellow Israeli, Guy Gerber. “Can’t Wait To C U” which is premiering exclusively here on THUMP, is set to drop in June on Gerber’s own RUMOURS label. It’s a deep, soulful affair, that churns away sweetly and sweatily. Check out the track and an interview with Chaim below.

THUMP: You have a long production history with Guy Gerber- how and when did you first become involved with RUMORS?



Chaim: I’ve been friends with guys for a long time and I had already released on Supplement Facts as well as some tracks with Guy himself. I sent him Blue Shadow when I just finished it, before Rumors had started and his track with Dixon and we kept the track for a year and it was worth the wait since it was a special release.

How have you seen the label develop since it’s inception and what makes it so unique?

It’s not just another label. It’s something half-funny, half-serious. There are always so many rumours in the music scene. It’s a name and concept that fits what’s going on in the music scene. The parties, the label, the logos and the design are very consistent with each other and you don’t see that with every label or party. The decoration, the flyers, everything takes your attention. Of course the music is the most important part, but I also love the entertainment element in the brand.

Did your approach to production of “Can’t Wait To C U” differ to your previous releases?

I’d just moved to Brooklyn and this old-school vibe there really inspired me. The vibe of the city really affected me, the people, the parties, my girlfriend and I wanted to do something related to the roots of NYC. “Can’t Wait To C U” was the first track I did when I moved to Brooklyn.

What does the rest of 2015 have in store for Chaim?

I’m moving to Ibiza for the summer and have a new radio show there with Ibiza Sonica. Also have loads of new music in-store, including a remix for Art Department and one for Groove Armada.

“Can’t Wait to C U” is out on RUMORS on 1st June. His Groove Armada Remix is forthcoming on their new album project Little Black Book, set for release on 6th July via Moda Black.



