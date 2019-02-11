It’s Not that Hard to Make Your Food Look Better on Instagram

With all the food videos on our feeds these days, let’s be real: if it doesn’t make your mouth water, you’ll scroll on by. But there’s more to an appetizing Instagram post than just delicious food.

In the first episode of Hustle, host and entrepreneur John Henry walks Ashley from Trade Street Jam Co. through building her artisanal jam company into a business that’ll allow her to quit her day job. In this extra scene, Ashley meets with John Henry and Lance Rios, co-founder of Supreme Digital, to learn how to pack the most into a one-minute Instagram video.

Watch this and step up your ‘gram game.