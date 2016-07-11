From Drag Queens to Detroit House Legends, Inside a Toronto Art Gallery’s 13-Hour Dance Party

All photos by Aaron Wynia.



This past Saturday, Toronto event promoters It’s Not U It’s Me took over the Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery, for a 13-hour dance party inspired by similar events in New York, London, and Belgium. With the organizers’ mandate focussed on creating a safe, inclusive space, and plenty of green bandana-wearing volunteers and security on-hand, the inaugural edition drew a diverse and good-natured audience.

A brief mid-afternoon downpour didn’t stop people from dancing outside under a canopy to a lineup of top North American electronic talent, capped by a headlining set from Detroit house pioneer Rick Wilhite. Inside the building, local acts CL and Gingy kept the crowd moving in the side room (even when the museum’s fire alarm went off briefly), while the main theatre featured performances from Berlin resident Avalon Emerson, Discwoman’s Volvox, and Drexciya collaborator DJ Stingray.

We sent one of our favourite Toronto photographers, Aaron Wynia, to capture the event and he returned with the below images.