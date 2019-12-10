It’s Official, Here’s the Trailer for the ‘Resident Evil 3’ Remake

Sony revealed the first trailer for the Resident Evil 3 remake today during its State of Play. Artwork leaked to the PlayStation store earlier this month suggested that the remake was coming, but the trailer is the first official confirmation from developer Capcom. Resident Evil 3 tells the story of Jill Valentine—one of the heroes of the original game—as she navigates Raccoon City pursued by Nemesis, a horrifying monster sent by the Umbrella Corporation to destroy S.T.A.R.S.

Capcom has an excellent track record with its remakes. Its Resident Evil remake for the Gamecube in 2002 updated the graphics, controls, and toughened the zombies. Last year’s Resident Evil 2 Remake improved everything about the original.

Videos by VICE

The Resident Evil 3 remake launches April 3, 2020 along with Resident Evil Resistance, a multiplayer game.