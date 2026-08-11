It’s Official. Inflation Is Killing the Friend Zone

The friend zone sucks. You liked someone, they liked you back as a good listener, and you either waited it out or moved on. The whole thing was painful, but at least it was cheap. Not anymore.

The average all-in date in 2026 costs $189, up 12.5% from the year before, according to BMO’s Real Financial Progress Index — and that includes the grooming products, the gas money, and whatever restaurant managed to charge $40 for pasta. Americans who dated went out about 12 times over the past year, down from 14 in 2025, spending an average of $2,323. Restaurant prices have climbed nearly 40% since early 2019, per S&P Global. Nearly half of single Americans say dating has priced them out.

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Into this economic climate, the friend zone has become a casualty. The premise of it, paying for someone who might never reciprocate romantically (drinks, dinners, planned outings), was always a gamble. When the tab was smaller, the gamble was more manageable. Now, with the average date approaching $200 and 71% of men expecting to cover everything early in courtship, according to the same BMO survey, the case for waiting out the friend zone has gotten much harder to make.

Why People Are Starting to Abandon the ‘Friend Zone’ for Good

The sentiment has been circulating online for months. The case people are making is sadly understandable. Money spent on someone who might never become a romantic partner is money wasted in an economy where groceries, rent, and utility bills are already eating through the paycheck. Comment sections reliably fill with men who agree. One commenter on Team Blind said. “I would be happy to pay for dates in a monogamous relationship,” he wrote, “but with the way dating is, you’ll get taken advantage of as a man if you pay for anything beyond a drink or coffee too early.”

The friend zone exit is part of an accelerating trend. The 14th annual Singles in America survey from Match and the Kinsey Institute found 53% of U.S. singles reporting dating burnout. A Bank of America survey found over half of Gen Z adults spent $0 a month on dating in the past year. A growing number of men are treating the friend zone exit as an early move in a longer withdrawal from dating entirely.

Being friend-zoned when you really like someone is a blow. Now you’re going broke too? Who wants to opt into that?