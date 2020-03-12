It’s Official: Tom Hanks Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Tom Hanks confirmed on Twitter tonight that he and wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19, after experiencing colds, body aches, and slight fevers while in Australia. Per Deadline, the couple are currently there preparing for Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley film, in which Hanks will play Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

“Well, now. What to do next?” Hanks wrote, in true wholesome Hanks fashion. Following medical guidelines, “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time-approach, no?”

After a bogus post by a fake BBC Twitter account circulated misinformation that Daniel Radcliffe had coronavirus (he does not, as Buzzfeed confirmed), the question on many minds has been: But which celebrity will get it first? Alas, even in our wildest imaginations of how the 2020 timeline would go, none of us expected this. Feel better, Tom and Rita.