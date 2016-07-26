It’s Only a Matter of Time Before Ellen Is Dancing To The Green Bananas New Song ‘The Ape’

You should know by now that the only thing cooler than a novelty single, is a novelty dance. The Green Bananas’ deliver on both with “The Ape”, a romping new song and dance floor workout.

Featuring members of the Straight Arrows, the inspiration for the side project came through complete and utter boredom. The result is a seven-inch single that has been released on UK label Agitated. Though the first pressing quickly sold out, a second pressing has just returned from the plant and to celebrate we had a chat to the band’s Owen Penglis.

Videos by VICE

Noisey: What was the inspiration behind the Ape?

Owen Penglis: One night I was stuck listening to a really shitty DJ between bands at a show. I was SO bored. So I invented a brand new dance. Then wrote the song to go along with it the very next morning.

What kind of cardio workout do you get from the Ape?

The Ape is more a cross-fit/endurance number. But that said, it’s suitable for all ages and fitness levels.

So anyone do the Ape?

Of course! A (smart) baby in the crib, to the wisest, oldest silverback in the family tree.

Will the Ape go viral on You Tube?

It will. There will be no more Melbourne Shuffle-related deaths now that the Ape has appeared on the scene.

Can you dance the Ape to other songs besides “The Ape”?

The Ape can be danced to any reasonable song with a decent beat. Don’t you worry. You can leave the house with just ONE dance move up your sleeve and come home A SUCCESS.

Do you have any other favourite novelty dances/songs?

Are all dance moves equal? NO! All pale in comparison to the ease and extreme satisfaction that accompany performing THE APE, either at home, or in public.

&amp;amp;lt;a data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;quot;http://thegreenbananas.bandcamp.com/album/the-ape&amp;amp;quot; href=&amp;amp;quot;http://thegreenbananas.bandcamp.com/album/the-ape&amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;gt;The Ape by The Green Bananas&amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;gt;

‘The Ape’ is available now through Agitated Records.