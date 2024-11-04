It’s Review Judgment Day for These Two Hyped-up Games

So, as the headline says, it’s Review Judgment Day for Mario and Luigi: Brothership and Slitterhead. To make it fun and fair, we’ll operate on OpenCritic’s numbers as they’re the most comprehensive across all platforms. Let’s start with Mario and Luigi: Brothership!

the review consensus for ‘mario and luigi: brothership’

As of this writing, Mario and Luigi: Brothership has an OpenCritic aggregate score of 79%. Which is surprising, considering all the goodwill leading into the game’s release! Across the board, the game was dinged for its “so-so exploration,” “boring gameplay and dialogue,” and “bloated runtime.” …I did some digging on that last point, and apparently, Mario and Luigi: Brothership is 25+ hours long? For non-completionists? I love most Mario RPGs, but if those numbers are accurate, that does seem a bit much!

Videos by VICE

On the other end, however, those who love the game really love it! Some even called it the peak of the Mario and Luigi RPG games! There’s quite a bit of praise for the “top-notch combat,” “inventive variety,” and “positive and thoughtful story.” The game’s aesthetics have been divisive, but I suppose that’s to be expected. 79% is nothing to take for granted! Don’t listen to the nerds who think a game that scores below 80% is a “failure.”

Screenshot: Nintendo

now, the consensus for ‘slitterhead’

I now bring you: sadness. Unfortunately, it seems that my low-key Slitterhead review prediction was spot-on. Brothership leaned more “mildly divisive but overall positive” for general reception. However, Slitterhead has mostly been getting lit up in terms of negativity. As of this writing? 66% OpenCritic aggregate score.

Many reviewers thought the game wasn’t scary enough, which is something I was a little afraid of. Additionally, the combat — one of the game’s core features — has been extremely divisive. For some, it “grows increasingly dull over time.” For others, once that combat clicks? It’s on. One thing that’s been praised consistently, however, is the possession mechanic! So, there’s a rallying positivity point!

Yeah, it seems as though those who rock with Silent Hill and Siren creator, Keiichiro Toyama, will adore this game! For what it’s worth? The hooks are still in me — gimme that sweet insanity.