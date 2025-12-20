‘It’s Separate From Who I Am’: Meek Mill Wants People To Stop Focusing So Much on His Tweets

Meek Mill is notorious for his Twitter/X posting. Seemingly every day, he would rant about something online. He became so synonymous with posting that Drake inevitably made a punchline of it. “Trigger fingers turn to Twitter fingers,” he snarled on “Back To Back”. Consequently, whenever Meek goes on a tangent, people tend to give him a ton of flak. However, the Philadelphia legend wants people to give him a bit more credit. He’s not just a rapper with too much time on social media.

Ironically, Meek Mill recently tweeted his frustrations with how people talk about him online. There, he dishes on how people talk about him online, noting that the haters insist on ignoring the good things that he’s done for others. “They pushing ‘Meek’s bad social media rep’ narrative…they never mention the change I make or real stuff I do,” Meek writes. “Helping young men in music change the directions of their lives. I speak out of term on social media because it’s not reality…it’s separate from who I am.”

Meek Mill Claps Back at Haters Online in Latest Twitter Rant

In a separate post, he notes that his longevity also lends to his credibility. If he’s made it this far in hip-hop, he clearly can’t be that bad at social media. “I been around 15 years no gimmicks I think I’m doing fine on social media,” Meek adds. “I may quote a lyric to a song and I’m on every blog with a click bait attached!”

Meek Mill often uses his Twitter to muse on the state of the rap game and the world alike. Earlier this month, he reacted to the tragic shooting in Stockton, California, with a righteous response. “I wanna hunt and war against people that terrorize our neighborhoods…but never as a cop!” he said at the time. “Like a black out squad when we come, it’s about kids women or innocent people being killed by out of control street n****s once the community say it that’s your court date!”

Moreover, he also reposted a Grok AI response, further clarifying his desire to rectify injustice in our neighborhoods. “Meek Mill is expressing a desire to combat violence in neighborhoods by targeting those who harm innocents like kids and women, but not as police,” it says. “He envisions a community-led ‘black out squad’ where the community’s judgement serves as the ‘court date’ for these offenders, emphasizing street justice over formal law.”