It’s Tail Time, I Guess: Why I Was Unironically Excited for Gex to Come Back

Cards on the table: I don’t like Gex. I didn’t like him when he was in a 2D side-scrolling platformer. I didn’t like him when he made the transition to 3D, either. But you know what I do like? The idea of him coming back! When Limited Run Games announced that Gex would be rising from the grave, I was excited.

“How do you remake Gex?” I thought. I was more intrigued with the logistics of the wisecracking gecko coming back than anything else. I would gladly grumble my way through the floaty, imprecise platforming, dated quips, and not-so-subtle misogyny for a chance to witness his return! Unfortunately, I thought the upcoming Gex Trilogy was going to be a whole remake — not a port to current-gen consoles!

Videos by VICE

Yeah, they’re going to add some bells and whistles. But the games — and Gex himself — won’t fundamentally change! I wanted to see how the developers navigated bringing Gex, of all video game mascots, back without stepping on a few landmines! Gex, uh… debatably hasn’t aged too well. There are more than a few racially insensitive bits and bobs to contend with.

Screenshot: Eidos Interactive

catching ‘gex’ up with the times

Since the trilogy is going to be a straight-up port, the developers can shrug their shoulders and go, “Well, that was the game. What did y’all expect us to do?” But, you know what? I want to dream about a remake I’d genuinely love to see.

My major controversial decision: Don’t change a thing about Gex as a character. Keep the dicey quips, gross accents, and ancient references nobody playing the game will understand. Go further with it, actually — make him a real scumbag. I’d love something in the vein of Johnny Bravo where Gex is constantly ridiculed, made out to be a joke, and nobody’s ever happy to see him.

Maybe Gex can slowly grow as a character over the course of the game. Or maybe it would be funnier if he didn’t! Anyone he saves? Ignores him afterward. Stopping Rez from conducting a world-ending plan? Receives a kudos at the back of a newspaper nobody reads, all the way in the corner. Super-small print. “Thanks, Gex. It’s time for tales, or whatever!”