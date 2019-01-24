It’s Thursday, January 24, and There’s Too Much ‘Stuf’ in Oreos Now

Welcome to Off-Menu, where we’ll be rounding up all the food news and food-adjacent internet ephemera that delighted, fascinated, or infuriated us this morning.

News

A couple of London restaurants that have been printing anti-Brexit messages on their receipts have attracted the attention of a far-right activist who appears to have sicced his followers on the reviews, social media sites, and reservation line of one place in particular. Since last week, all three of Ibrahim Dogus’ London restaurants have been reminding customers that “Brexit is bad. Immigrants make Britain great. They also cooked and served your food today.” But after Tommy Robinson posted a photo of a receipt from Westminster Kitchen over the weekend, the staff there has been fielding threatening phone calls and dealing with seemingly fake disparaging reviews. Dogus has reached out to the London police with concern that there might be an attack on the premise but told the Independent that the message will stay on the receipts until he replaces it with a new one on February 1. “I believe love will win over hate and those who are trying to disguise their racism as political activism are once again caught out,” he said.

The United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said on CNBC this morning that he “[doesn’t] really quite understand why” some federal workers have had to rely on food banks since the government stopped paying them over a month ago because they should be able to get a loan. I’m not sure what’s more troubling: the callousness (he also said that if 800,000 workers “never got their pay,” that would be NBD, because “it’s not like it’s a gigantic number overall”) or the fact that the United States Secretary of Commerce does not seem to have a great grasp on how money and loans work.

Yesterday, Buffalo Wild Wings announced their plan to give patrons free wings (snack-sized only, between the hours of 4 and 7 PM on February 18) if the Super Bowl goes into overtime. “We know fans get a thrill out of having something riding on the outcome of the game,” Buffalo Wild Wings Chief Marketing Officer Seth Freeman said in a release. Seth, buddy, the universal intolerability of anyone from the Boston area is already on the line. But don’t let that dissuade you from giving away the goods.

The limited edition The Most Stuf Oreos have hit the shelves, which is a perfect time for me to share my unpopular opinion that the original Oreo represents the correct ratio between creme and cookie, and all the enhanced versions (your Double Stuf, your Mega Stuf, this new gluttonous monster) are inferior.

Videos by VICE

https://twitter.com/helenelenlenenn/status/1087793311623057408?s=21

Something Nice

Well it's mid-week and freezing cold, so here's a thread of composers as biscuits.



1. J. S. Bach, Chocolate Leibniz. Basically cannot go wrong with this biscuit. pic.twitter.com/wP1xwxpK7w — Dr Leah Broad (@LeahBroad) January 22, 2019

This incredibly thorough (30-something comparisons long) thread pairing classic composers which cookies made me laugh like someone who knows the difference between Johann Strauss and Richard Strauss.

Buy This Bucket (Hat)

Bucket hats are like dad sneakers for your head: so uncool that their comeback was inevitable in this cursed timeline. This one says you appreciate practical sun protection—and French fries.