“It’s Time for F–k the Oscars, Huh?”: Award-Winning Studio Teases Big Game Awards Reveal

I don’t care how unprofessional this is. Hazelight Studios? Josef Fares? I’ll never forgive you for stealing my precious baby’s moment. Ripped Psychonauts 2‘s Game of the Year win straight from my heart! …Seriously, though, you deserved it. It Takes Two was almost a religious experience for me and my partner! And, of course, Fares and Hazelight Studios decided to flex their talents once more. Teasing a big reveal at The Game Awards!

As you can see, Fares is fired up and ready for what I can only assume will be the formal debut of the rumored Split Fiction! Which Hazelight Studios has been hyping up as one of their most ambitious projects yet! The masters of the co-op experience, Hazelight Studios better have the best reveal at The Game Awards. A Way Out and It Takes Two were perfect one-two punches. Will the third game be destined for another Game of the Year award? We’ll have to wait and see.

This would usually be the part of the show where I’d offer you “details” in the form of rumors or leaks. But, Hazelight Studios has kept Split Fiction safely guarded. “A lot of people say I’m cocky, but it’s impossible not to be cocky when you have a game like this in front of you,” Fares boasted.

Some people would say that Fares is overly confident. But, honestly? I love him. Understandably, some folks behind our most beloved games can be a little… stiff when presenting them. Maybe a little too “professional” for what they’re pitching. Fares is immensely likable — almost to a disgusting degree. And, loath as I am to admit it… he and Hazelight Studios put out nothing but straight heat.

Needless to say, I’ll be watching as Split Fiction likely blows the roof off at The Game Awards when that reveal trailer drops. If I really liked A Way Out and loved It Takes Two? Perhaps Split Fiction will make its way to the peak of my all-time favorites list with the likes of Baldur’s Gate 3, Banjo-Kazooie, The Case of the Golden Idol, and… Psychonauts 2.

(Also, if you have a PlayStation 4/5 and PlayStation Plus, you can download It Takes Two at no additional cost for the remainder of December! 20/10 game — you won’t regret it!)