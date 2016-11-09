It’s Time To Relive Waypoint’s 72-Hour Livestream

To celebrate our transition from VICE Gaming to Waypoint, our staff headed to New York to play 72 games in 72 hours. Good idea? Bad idea? Once we started, it was too late! People have been asking for archives of the stream, and slowly but surely, we’re getting those online.

There are two places to watch as we build up the archive: VICE Video and YouTube. Here’s where everything started, as we played co-op Spelunky (or tried, anyway), Owlboy, Who Wants to Beat Up a Millionaire, and For Honor. We also launched our Minecraft server!

Part 2: ChuChu Rocket! with Giant Bomb, Gears of War 4 with Desus & Mero, Titanfall 2 with Drew McCoy and Sean Slayback of Respawn Entertainment



Part 3: Streets of Rage 2, Drawful 2 with Griffin McElroy, and The Revenge of Shinobi and Street Fighter V with Just Blaze



Part 4: Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven, Dragonball XenoVerse 2, and Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 with Victoria Holden (Crunchyroll); Mr. Bones with Eric Pope (Ubisoft); and The Suffering in our first ‘In The Dark’ block

Part 5: Onimusha Blade Warriors, Superman 64, and The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition

Part 6: Dragon Quest Builders, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Cruis’n USA

More videos are coming soon! Stay tuned!