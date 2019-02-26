It’s Tuesday, February 26 and Cardi B Is Looking for a New Personal Chef

Welcome to Off-Menu, where we’ll be rounding up all the food news and food-adjacent internet ephemera that delighted, fascinated, or infuriated us this morning.

NEWS

Videos by VICE

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que is a New York based chain that, sadly, does not serve comically oversized portions of apatosaurus ribs (and a shoutout to anyone under 65 who just thought of the end credits for The Flintstones ). The restaurant is currently facing backlash for its Very Bad Take on the arrest of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. “This week only stop into the Syracuse Dinosaur to get a ‘Robert Kraft’ aka the Jerked and Pulled Chicken Sandwich,” the restaurant wrote on its social media pages, making the most bro-joke possible about Kraft, who has been charged with soliciting a prostitute. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que tried to hide its shit attempt at comedy by promising to donate a portion of the proceeds from the sandwich to the McMahon/Ryan Child Advocacy Center—but they were like nah, we’re good. “We can not accept donations that contradict our mission,” the organization said.

JOB BOARD

Cardi B likes dollars, she likes diamonds, she likes stunting, she likes shining, but what she doesn’t like is eating the same shit for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. At least that’s what she said on Twitter, and she also announced that she’s looking for a Los Angeles-based chef, ASAP.

Breakfast, Lunch ,Dinner .Tired of eating the same shit pic.twitter.com/BzbzWkwNt4 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 25, 2019

“All of a sudden, I know how to cook,” one person responded. Ayyyy, me too, Cardi. HMU.

THINGS TO WATCH

One of the best things about bacon is that it tastes like, you know, bacon. But this video, filmed at a Whole Foods in Los Angeles, is a series of cursed images that stretches on for 12 uncomfortable seconds. Someone who should be identified immediately has decided that bacon needs to taste like curry, maple with blueberries, or apple cinnamon. This is the worst thing I’ve seen in 2019, and I watched the Super Bowl. (Video credit: Liz Pollack/@lprealtalk)