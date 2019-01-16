It’s Wednesday, January 16, and People Want to Know If They Can Eat Flamingos

Welcome to Off-Menu, where we’ll be rounding up all the food news and food-adjacent internet ephemera that delighted, fascinated, or infuriated us this morning.

God bless this child who asked Catherine “Duchess of Cambridge” Middleton whether the Queen has ever eaten pizza. For my money? She’s had something labeled “flatbread” but never a slice.

I can’t even tell you how many brilliant things there are here: Kate’s reaction to cheese and cucumber pizza; George learning about space in school – and best of all the little girl who asks her whether the Queen eats pizza! 🍕 The answer was……watch on! pic.twitter.com/RXTH8DjAwA — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 15, 2019

This Reddit rant about how anything other than cheese and bread should not be called a “grilled cheese” is four years old, but this kind of passion—”Yet again, it is utter blasphemy and it rocks me to the core of my pale being”—transcends time and place and should be assigned reading in debate classes.

Be the warmest attendee at your next inanimate object costume party.