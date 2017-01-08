These Spicy AF Chicken Wings Hurt So Good

Han Chiang of the Han Dynasty restaurant empire knows what’s up when it comes to spicy food. He did, after all, once nearly get a visit from the cops after an irate customer overestimated her own tolerance for chili oil.

Whether the dish is Ma Po Tofu or Dan Dan Noodles, Chiang creates layers of flavor using a merciless mix of Thai chili peppers and Szechuan peppercorns. And his chicken wings, needless to say, are no exception. Marinated in sherry, white pepper, cayenne, garlic, and ginger—and stir-fried with chili paste, chili peppers, scallions, more garlic and ginger, and a not-so-secret sprinkle of the umami magic known as MSG—they’re infused with flavor that’s so explosive, it should be illegal (or at least, one woman thought so). They’re sticky, crispy, and goddamn spicy.

These are wings you could fall in love with, no matter how much they hurt you. These are heartbreakers.

