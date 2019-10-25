Ivanka and Jared Are Celebrating Their 10th Anniversary — at Camp David

WASHINGTON — Presidential advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner plan to fete their 10-year wedding anniversary at Camp David this weekend with a small group of family and friends, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the event. President Trump is also expected to attend.

The news comes as the president is embroiled in an impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives, and Kushner has been pushing to beef up the White House communications’ response to the investigations.

It will be a family dinner at the presidential retreat, a spot that the First Family has frequented less, and opted more often for vacation time at the president’s own properties, such as his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach and Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

In fact, the couple had their wedding at Bedminster on Oct. 25, 2009.

Ivanka Trump posted on Thursday to her official Twitter account, writing that she was “Looking forward to celebrating 10 amazing years of marriage to my love tomorrow!”

The event comes days after President Trump withdrew another of his own branded properties, the Trump National Golf Course at Doral, in Florida, from consideration to host the next international summit of the G7 in May. Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney called Camp David “miserable” and “way too small” in trying to justify the idea of hosting the G7 at Doral.

“I mean, who was here for the last time it was at Camp David?” he said. “Was that the perfect place? In fact, I understand the folks who participated in it hated it and thought it was a miserable place to have the G7. It was way too small. It was way too remote. My understanding is this media didn’t like it because you had to drive an hour on a bus to get there either way.”

The White House declined to comment on the event.

Jared Kushner, senior White House adviser, left, and Ivanka Trump, assistant to U.S. President Donald Trump, walk on the South Lawn of the White House to board Marine One before departing to Camp David in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, June 1, 2018.