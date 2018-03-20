Ivanka Trump Dressed Up as a Scientist to Test Some Vape Juice

On Monday, Ivanka Trump graced a job training site in Iowa that partners with local businesses and students to tout her father’s infrastructure plan and help some students out with their science projects. Donning some safety goggles and a white lab coat, Trump joined students as they wrote code, programmed a wind tunnel, and checked out the embryo of a zebrafish, Business Insider reports.

But none of those experiments captured quite the same level of sheer concentration and determination that Trump showed while testing the nicotine levels in the liquid used in e-cigarettes, also known as “vape juice.” Behold:

“I can’t promise that I’ll get this right,” Trump said, according to Business Insider. “But at least we’ll look the part, right?”

By Tuesday, the “vape juice” photo Trump originally shared on her Instagram made its way to Twitter, where users provided their own take on the first daughter’s field trip.

. @IvankaTrump We see you are training for the Space Force. Tell us about your experiment. We want all the details. pic.twitter.com/Ua2PJk7Ub4 — Rogue NASA (@RogueNASA) March 20, 2018

I imagine that as she did this she softly whispered to herself, “Science.” pic.twitter.com/h501KJ1erh — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) March 20, 2018

Introducing ‘Science Ivanka’.

No qualifications or experience necessary! pic.twitter.com/OgqsFpdZLq — This is not normal (@kmskflix) March 20, 2018

https://twitter.com/kaysintBB/status/976073999703793665

…and add just a splash of Stoli pic.twitter.com/pGckh7taZ8 — Jennifer Wallace Art (@WatchMeDesign) March 20, 2018

when the receipie calls for the tears of exactly four poor children pic.twitter.com/uPet5U43Z2 — Colin Diersing (@cdiersing) March 19, 2018

And while the photo might be the most meme-able thing to come out out Team Trump in the last, well, few hours, it’s still not the worst example of someone in the White House who’s cosplayed as a science enthusiast.

Betsy DeVos dressing up as Ms. Frizzle is the most disrespectful thing I've ever seen. Someone snatch her wig, she doesn't deserve it. pic.twitter.com/8Dc6HJrJli — Lydia Hey Soul (she/her) (@lydiaheysoul) October 31, 2017

