Ivanka Trump used her private email for government business but says it’s totally not like Hillary

Ivanka Trump apparently didn’t realize it was a bad idea to use private emails for government business — despite her father thrashing the issue daily during his presidential fight with Hillary Clinton.



The senior White House adviser used a personal account to send hundreds of government-related emails last year, The Washington Post reported late Monday.

Peter Mirijanian, a spokesman for Ivanka’s lawyer, responded hours later, arguing that his client’s use of personal email while in the White House is incomparable to Clinton’s use of a personal account while Secretary of State. Anyone making that leap is peddling “misinformation,” Mirijanian told Fox News.

“She did not create a private server in her house or office, there was never classified information transmitted, the account was never transferred or housed at Trump Organization, no emails were ever deleted, and the emails have been retained in the official account in conformity with records preservation laws and rules,” he said of his client.

Ivanka’s account, linked to a domain she shares with her husband Jared Kushner, was used to communicate with White House aides, Cabinet officials and her assistants, according to The Post.

During the 2016 campaign Trump called his opponent “Crooked Hillary” and labeled her ”unfit” and ”incompetent” over the emails issue.



“Who would trust these people with national security?” he asked in one tweet.

While using personal emails for government business is not illegal, government officials must forward such emails to a work account within 20 days for preservation.

Failing to do this means that official government communications could disappear and become inaccessible to journalists, lawmakers and anyone else seeking access to public information.

Austin Evers, executive director of a group called American Oversight, which submitted the freedom of information request that led to the discovery of Ivanka’s use of personal email, said the “president’s family is not above the law.”



“There are serious questions that Congress should immediately investigate,” Evers added.

Clinton set up a personal email server in her home in Chappaqua, New York, and used that for the duration of her four years in office as secretary of state. The email account was used to send classified information, including 22 emails labeled “top secret.” A computer specialist deleted thousands of Clinton’s emails during a congressional investigation.

An FBI investigation subsequently found Clinton should not face charges for her actions.

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump speaks during the Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons annual meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2018.






