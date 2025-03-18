I’ve Always Wanted a Standing Desk, and the FlexiSpot G7 Fundamentally Changed My Day-To-Day Life (Review)

While I’ve been working in this field for roughly three years now, I always thought that the best way to keep my back from aching was to have a good chair. While I’ve switched between the Razer Iskur and the Sihoo Doro C300, I guess I never realized I should be getting up and moving around. The problem is: I need to stay busy, otherwise, there’s a good chance I’m going to get sidetracked doing something else entirely. Plus, if I want to play a game after work? I should probably not just be sitting. That’s why it was shocking to discover how much the FlexiSpot G7 Standing Desk genuinely helped me daily.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Short or Tall, Big or Small, the Flexispot G7 Standing Desk Made My Day Much Easier

So, a small amount of context to my life; my wife has a pretty severe case of Ankylosing spondylitis. Sometimes, I need to get moving quickly to assist her. And being confined to a desk can sometimes make that difficult, especially if I’ve been sitting for quite a while. Typically, I find myself behind a desk for roughly 10 hours a day. If it’s not due to working, it’s because I’m gaming or doing something else on the computer that I work from.

That’s where I noticed the immediate first difference when using the FlexiSpot G7 Standing Desk. While I may not have understood the appeal of something like this in the past, I understand it now. When it’s time to spring into action, especially during a flare-up, I can quickly get moving and find out what’s going on. But even on a regular day-to-day usage cycle, there are plenty of reasons why this has become one of my favorite office accessories.

The FlexiSpot G7 Standing Desk comes in multiple finishes: FPS and RTS. FPS allows for quicker mouse flicks and higher movement speeds. The RTS finish, on the other hand, is meant more for precision, allowing users to fine-tune their mouse movements. Since I typically consume 300MG or more of caffeine a day, I decided to try out the FPS finish.

Swapping Between Mousepad And Desktop Is Still Super Surreal

While I don’t use the desktop as often as I should, I can confirm that it tracks mouse movement incredibly well. Maybe it’s just a habit that I find nearly impossible to break. Or perhaps, I don’t want to scuff up my desktop just yet. Either way, even after hundreds of hours at this point, I have yet to see a single scuff on my desk from using my mouse, placing objects on it, or anything in between. One of these days, I’ll finally break away from the confinements of my mousepad.

And something that I’ve tested during my month-long usage of the G7 is the stability. No matter how hard I try, I can’t get this thing to move an inch. It’s incredibly stable, which is a nice treat against the previous desk I had been using for years before this. Even when I have it extended to Standing height, I still find that it’s impossible to shift. As someone who has a bunch of kitschy tat all over their desk, I’m incredibly thankful for that fact.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

The Flexispot G7 Standing Desk Is Very Big, for Better and for Worse

If you’ve got a cramped office space, the FlexiSpot G7 Standing Desk may not be the perfect fit for you. Seeing as I recently moved into a new home, I had plenty of space within my home office. Starting at 55″x28″ and extending to a massive 60″x27″, this is going to take up a large portion of the room. I could make this work, with two monitors, a PC tower, and plenty of accessories adorning it. And since the FlexiSpot G7 doesn’t shutter or jitter when it’s raising or lowering, I’ve never dealt with anything tipping or falling off.

The G7 Standing Desk is also capable of holding up to 400 lbs, so I don’t need to fret about it collapsing from the weight of anything that is on here. As I mentioned above, it’s incredibly sturdy. And it offers a staggering amount of customization, from the type of legs prospective buyers may want to use, to a variety of accessories to help with cable management or additional power supplies. Pair that all with a keypad that can save up to 4 heights? And you’ve got yourself a fantastic new office addition.

Here’s the thing though; the FlexiSpot G7 isn’t cheap. It starts at roughly $399.99 MSRP. When comparing it to other standing desks, it comes in at the higher end of the market cap. But after seeing and experimenting with other standing desks at stores such as Best Buy and Office Max? I can see why they ask the price they do. It’s premium to its core. If you’re looking for a long-term investment and a desk you won’t need to fret about replacing sooner than later? This is the way to go. Your back and legs will thank you, as much as mine have me.

Verdict: Recommended

The FlexiSpot G7 is available now via FlexiSpot. A sample was provided for the sake of review.