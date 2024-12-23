I’ve Been Trying Not To Get Excited for ‘Exodus,’ but I’m Starting To Feel Those Magical “Peak ‘Mass Effect’” Emotions

I hated the science fiction genre with a passion. In my mind, every sci-fi story always boiled down to uninteresting aliens, inaccessible concepts, and eye-rolling naming conventions. I didn’t understand science fiction until 2007’s Mass Effect. Suddenly, a world of layered characters, political machinations, and enticing lore lay before me. The Mass Effect trilogy ended up being magical — and since, I haven’t felt that brand of adoration for a sci-fi property again. Then, Archetype Entertainment’s Exodus showed up.

When I first heard the rumblings of Exodus, I ignored it entirely. They rolled out all the attention-grabbing morsels they knew would get eyes on them. “Hey, here’s Matthew McConaughey! The game’s developed by former BioWare members!” The whole nine yards. But, over time, as more details were unveiled? I started tuning in. Then, Exodus did it. The team knew exactly what to say to command my full attention.

“The debut game from legendary RPG creator James Ohlen’s new studio is a next-generation, story-driven RPG that marries cinematic storytelling with deep emotional impact featuring broad player agency and modern AAA gameplay. The story is fueled by the consequences of player choices due to the impact of Time Dilation, and how they change the lives of those we love most,” Exodus‘ official website states.

Screenshot: Archetype Entertainment

‘exodus’ finally kicked down the door and made itself known

Basically, the Exodus pitch is “Mass Effect on Cocaine.” If there’s one thing a game needs to say to hook me, it’s “Here? Your choices matter.” Sure, gamers have fallen into that particular marketing trap time and again only to end with disappointment. However, we live in a gaming landscape where a game doesn’t have a choice but to live up to the hype.

And it’s not like Exodus makes such a bold statement of player agency in passing. No, that’s a large chunk of the game’s pitch. “There are going to be some cool choices that have cascading effects in the game, and the ones where time dilation is in play, those are the most significant in the game, and likely to have the largest ramifications in your story. All the choices you make are gonna affect your progression as a character, and as a Traveler,” Archetype co-founder, Chad Robertson, said during a Q&A session for the game.

“Your choices are also going to have an impact on your homeworld and the people you care about, but the wrong choice can change your relationship in ways you can’t anticipate – but maybe that was the right choice for you. Ultimately, it’s your game, and we want to give you the choice to do those things.” Bring it, Exodus. I’m ready to painfully exist in a land of devastating cause and effect!