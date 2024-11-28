IYO SKY Maintains Her Record as the Queen of WWE WarGames

IYO SKY is making history at WWE’s Survivor Series.

Since 2019, the women of WWE have been competing in WarGames matches which was a turning point for the industry. Until then, women in WWE just began coming out of their shells with longer matches and “hardcore” stuff, but not to the level seen today. At Survivor Series, SKY maintains her record as the first woman to compete in every women’s WarGames match thus far.

Videos by VICE

IYO SKY’S WWE WARGAMES RECORD

First introduced in NXT, the eight women involved knew they had to show out as it was their first ever WarGames. Putting stars like Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai, and Shayna Baszler in the mix can almost guarantee chaos. Over the years SKY has been categorized as a daredevil, always looking for that risk-taking spot that fans will talk about long after the match.

In 2019 that was her moonsault off the top of the cage. In 2020, she added a trash can over her head before the jump for maximum impact. That piece of metal has become her signature weapon inside the cage. In 2023, she retrieved it with a chain from Kai, locked outside. Instead of a moonsault, she splashed right on top of the waiting women below.

This year she’s aligning herself with some of WWE’s biggest stars (and muscle). Their team alone has four former Women’s champions. Every woman in that group has held a title at one point or another. Ripley, Naomi, Belair, Bayley, and SKY will clash with Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, LeRae, Women’s Champion Nia Jax, and Women’s MITB winner Tiffany Stratton.

Despite plot holes, this year is driven by a feud between Ripley and Morgan. They haven’t let up off one another since Ripley’s August return. Stratton carrying the briefcase ought to be interesting, though. With two women’s champions in the cage will she finally cash in when everyone’s down and out? Is this where she turns on Jax once and for all?

Bayley is in the mix because of an injury to Jade Cargill, now written out of the match. Belair refuses to let go of the torment that Bayley put her through when she was a heel, which has created an interesting dynamic on SmackDown. When Bayley helped Belair secure the advantage on Monday, she spoke to the cameras, hoping Belair now trusts her. Plus, with her tumultuous relationship with SKY, will we see a reconciliation between “The Role Model” and the “Genius Of The Sky”?

Catch Survivor Series: WarGames on November 30th streaming live at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.